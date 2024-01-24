For LVMH, Diversity and Inclusion Drives Business Success

Employee diversity is good for business.

That’s the conclusion of an ever-growing list of studies that show companies with a socially diverse workforce are more innovative, productive, and boast better financial performance.

LVMH, the world's leader in luxury goods, is a case in point.



Counting among its 196,000-strong workforce more than 190 nationalities and people from four generations in over 80 countries, LVMH's luxury goods empire includes 75 prestigious brands (Louis Vuitton, Dior, Loewe, Guerlain and Dom Perignon), more than 3,000 stores, and reported sales of €79.2 billion in 2022

Not to mention ranking first in the CAC 40 stock market index by market valuation and in the top 20 of the world's largest companies.

Its Founder, Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault is the second wealthiest person in the world – with an estimated net worth of US$200.7 billion, per Forbes.

While the success of LVMH is based upon numerous factors – diversity is at the heart of the French conglomerate, with a business model marked by a creative and long-term momentum to develop its 75 Maisons as ‘distinctive identities’.

Similarly, this is how LVMH treats its people too.

‘People make the difference’ underscores the approach the Group takes to everything, from guiding the Group’s HR policy to its choice of suppliers, retailers and partners.

LVMH views such diversity and cross-fertilisation of perspectives as a tremendous source of creativity and performance.

The company strongly believes in people’s uniqueness, in their talent, and singularity, whatever their background, and values the differences of perspectives that make the business more innovative.

Among DEI goals, LVMH is looking to these workforce targets by 2025:

50% Women in Group Key Positions and Pay Equity

30% Black, Indigenous and People of Colour in key positions in North America