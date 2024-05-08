Sustainability LIVE New York – One Month to Go
Connecting the world’s sustainability and ESG leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE will return in just one month to bring to you — Sustainability LIVE New York.
Connecting sustainability leaders in North America
Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on 3 and 4 June to deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG and net zero and planet. Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.
Meet our 2024 lineup
Attendees of Sustainability LIVE New York will have the opportunity to hear from influential thought leaders and experienced executives in sustainability at ESG across two days. Discover our lineup of speakers below:
- Deborah Dull, VP and Global Supply Chain Sustainability Leader at Genpact
- Angela Baker, Chief Sustainability Officer at Qualcomm
- Hélène Gagnon, Chief Sustainability Officer at CAE
- Heather Herndon Wright, Director of Supply Chain Diversity and Sustainability for the Vistra Corp
- Pedro Pereira, Chief Sustainability Officer (Latin America and the Caribbean) at SAP
- Noel Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer at the American Red Cross
- Thomas Vazakas, Managing Director at Cushman & Wakefield
- Kristin Edie, Vice President of Enterprise Sustainability at Hallmark Cards
- Darcy Robison, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Shannon Schuyler, Chief Purpose and Inclusion Officer at PwC
- Bob Maughon, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, and Chief Sustainability Officer at SABIC
- Ann Tracy, Chief Sustainability Officer at Colgate-Palmolive
- Kurt Harrison, MD, Founder and Co-head of the Global Sustainability Practice at Russell Reynolds Associates
- Rachel Mattes Greenberg, Head of Sustainability at Citizens Financial Group
- Michelle Bachir, Managing Director of Sustainability Advisory (North America) at Arcadis
- Evan van Hook, Chief Sustainability Officer at Viridi
- Suzanne DiBianca, EVP and Chief Impact Officer at Salesforce
- Ellen Jackowski, Chief Sustainability Officer at Mastercard
More speakers to be announced soon…
Have you submitted your Award entry for 2024?
Haven’t submitted your entry yet for the Global Sustainability and ESG Awards? Don’t worry, Sustainability Magazine is extending its submission deadline to 27 May giving applicants one more month to enter the awards.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further five events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai
- Sustainability LIVE New York
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
