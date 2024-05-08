Article
Sustainability LIVE New York – One Month to Go

By Georgia Wilson
May 08, 2024
Sustainability LIVE New York
Don’t miss out on your chance to attend Sustainability LIVE New York on 3 and 4 June 2024 – the ultimate virtual event for ESG leaders in the Americas

Connecting the world’s sustainability and ESG leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE will return in just one month to bring to you — Sustainability LIVE New York.

Connecting sustainability leaders in North America

Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on 3 and 4 June to deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG and net zero and planet. Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future. 

To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE New York, click here.

Meet our 2024 lineup

Attendees of Sustainability LIVE New York will have the opportunity to hear from influential thought leaders and experienced executives in sustainability at ESG across two days. Discover our lineup of speakers below:

More speakers to be announced soon…

Have you submitted your Award entry for 2024?

Haven’t submitted your entry yet for the Global Sustainability and ESG Awards? Don’t worry, Sustainability Magazine is extending its submission deadline to 27 May giving applicants one more month to enter the awards.

To enter the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, click here.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further five events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Essential diary dates – 2025

  • Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
  • Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
  • Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
  • Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
  • Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
  • NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

Sustainability LiveEventNew York
