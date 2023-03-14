Diageo partners Oxford-based business school to teach ESG

The company is on a journey to educate its team on the wider demands placed on the business as a result of sustainable commitment.

“Responsibility for delivering our ambitious Society 2030: Spirit of Progress ESG action plan lies with every leader within Diageo,” says Kate Gibson, Director of Society at Diageo.

“We want to make sure that everyone understands both the theoretical and the practical ways in which they can make a difference, to the company, the environment and to communities around the world.”

Diageo's strategic approach to ESG

Society 2030: Spirit of Progress, outlines the direction of the organisation through a 10-year plan to become more inclusive and fulfil its strategic purpose as a sustainable business.

However, the organisation notices the first step to achieving its goals is by educating its leadership team in a top-down approach to sustainable action.

Mandatory for the top 600 leaders within Diageo, including Ewan Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer, the training will educate the global in crucial sustainable principles and actionable processes within the business.

The course structure is expected to last 12 weeks and cover modules, such as:

Corporate purpose and value creation

Responding to climate change

Natural capital and resource management

Social sustainability

Ensuring sustainability: governance, risk and reporting

Levers of change: exploring how leaders can take action to accelerate delivery of Diageo’s ESG action plan

“Diageo’s belief in colleagues across their business mirrors our passion for unlocking innovation and thought leadership to create sustainability strategies,” says Caroline Williams, Director, Open Executive Education at Oxford Saïd.

Our partnership aims to provide thoughtful development opportunities on climate risk management and amplify the impact of Diageo’s corporate environmental sustainability goals.”