Q&A: Salah Said, Head of Sustainability & ESG at Klarna

In the wizened and wily worlds of banking and finance, Klarna is just a spring chicken. Established in 2005, launched in the US in 2015 and a household name by 2024, the Swedish fintech company has been on a meteoric rise over the past two decades.

Initially standing out from the crowd by offering customers a "buy now, pay later" option for online transactions, Klarna has expanded greatly in recent years, offering a whole range of financial services including loans, physical payment cards and a money management platform.

As a predominantly virtual business, Klarna has a relatively small carbon footprint. This, however, does not stop its team from placing a huge value on its sustainability and ESG credentials. Prioritising sustainability has helped Klarna stand out once again, as the company picked up the Net Zero Award at this year's Global Sustainability & ESG Awards.

To encourage sustainable living throughout its operational chain, Klarna imposes an internal carbon tax, designed to incentivise reductions in carbon emissions. Klarna also encourages its users to shop sustainably, highlighting retail partners that offer circular services and resale options.

The man at the helm of the Swedish company's sustainability journey is Salah Said, who was in attendance at Sustainability LIVE 2024. After speaking on a panel discussing Climate Impact Strategies, Sustainability Magazine chatted with Salah about his work.