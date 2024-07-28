RS Group Q&A: Decarbonising the Supply Chain

Scope 3 generally represents a company’s largest area of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, but it can often be overlooked.

A recent report from EY found that more than 90% of an organisation's greenhouse gas emissions are attributable to supply chains, and a report from Accenture found that supply chains account for around 60% of global carbon emissions.

Despite this, only half of all CEOs view supply chain responsibility as integral to their sustainability strategy.

Maximising sustainability is beneficial for both profits and the planet – DP World reports 82% of industry professionals say embracing sustainability has improved their organisation's financial performance.

RS Group, a leading distributor of industrial and electrical products, is one of the companies at the forefront of this area.

Carolyn Park, Vice President of Group Supply Chain at RS Group, is responsible for the supply chain across the group. She focusses on optimising cost, service and sustainability and aims to reduce the group’s carbon emissions in both transport and packaging.

