Siemens Q&A: How Artificial Intelligence can be Sustainable

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming industries and society, but its environmental impact is a growing concern that demands attention.

Globally, data centre electricity consumption is projected to more than double by 2028, reaching 857 TWh – equivalent to the entire electricity consumption of some countries.

Siemens Smart Infrastructure, a division of tech conglomerate Siemens, creates technologies that aim to transform the world.

The €19bn (US$20bn) business is focussed on building technologies, electrification and eMobility.