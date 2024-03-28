Article
SAVE THE DATE: Sustainability LIVE New York 2024

By Georgia Wilson
March 28, 2024
Sustainability LIVE New York 2024
Don’t miss out on your chance to attend Sustainability LIVE New York in 2024 Virtually, 3-4 June

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers, will return in two months, to bring to you — Sustainability LIVE New York.

The ultimate virtual event connecting sustainability leaders in North America

Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on June 3-4, to deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG, and net zero and planet. Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future. 

To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE New York, click here.

Reasons to attend Sustainability LIVE New York

Exclusive insights unlocked

Learn about the latest trends and innovations in sustainability, ESG, DE&I and net zero from world-class leaders, enabling you to stay ahead.

Global matchmaking experience 

Establish connections with potential partners on a global scale using Brella’s AI-driven matchmaking feature which will suggest connections for you according to your criteria. 

Engage with leaders 

Immerse yourself in insightful keynote presentations, fireside chats and panel discussions by the biggest global business leaders and ask your questions live. 

Level up your network

Connect with leaders from the world's largest companies to expand your network of contacts.

Immersive event experience 

The online portal, Brella, allows you to meet your event needs virtually. You can explore the attendee list, request meetings, make connections and watch sessions.

OUT NOW!

In honour of International Women’s Day, Sustainability Magazine kickstarted the launch of BizClik’s annual Top 100 Women supplement for 2024 on March 8. 

Featuring influential executives from the likes of Google, Amazon, EY, Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, Unilever, General Motors, Intel, HSBC, Kearney, and Mastercard. 

To discover who featured in this year's Top 100 Women in Sustainability, click here.  

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further five events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Essential diary dates – 2025

  • Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
  • Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
  • Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
  • Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
  • Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
  • NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

