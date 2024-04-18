Colgate-Palmolive CSO joins Sustainability LIVE New York
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE will return in two months, to bring to you — Sustainability LIVE New York.
The ultimate virtual event connecting sustainability leaders in North America
Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on June 3-4 2024, to deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG, and net zero and planet. Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.
To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE New York, click here.
Ann Tracy, Chief Sustainability Officer at Colgate-Palmolive
Having dedicated the last 33 years to the supply chain, manufacturing, and sustainability of Colgate-Palmolive, Ann Tracey leads the global sustainability strategy and key initiatives in her role as Chief Sustainability Officer, integrating a strong technical foundation across the company’s enterprise Sustainability and Social Impact Strategy Core Ambition pillars.
Ann holds a BA degree in Applied Science, a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering, and a Master's of Engineering degree in Manufacturing Systems. Most recently she has completed a Certificate of Sustainability from the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership and serves on the Board of the UNGC Network USA.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand