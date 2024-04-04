Article
Sustainability LIVE New York: Angela Baker (Qualcomm)

By Georgia Wilson
April 04, 2024
Angela Baker, Chief Sustainability Officer at Qualcomm inc.
Angela Baker, Chief Sustainability Officer at Qualcomm, joins Sustainability LIVE New York, which takes place on 3 and 4 June 2024

Connecting the world's sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE will return in two months in the form of Sustainability LIVE New York.

The ultimate virtual event connecting sustainability leaders in North America

Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on June 3 and 4 where we'll deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG and net zero and planet. Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future. 

Angela Baker, Chief Sustainability Officer at Qualcomm

A dynamic sustainability and social impact leader with two decades of experience in international strategic planning and program management, Angela Baker is an influential leader in her field. 

While Angela took on the role of Chief Sustainability Officer in 2018, she has been with Qualcomm for the last decade. In her current role, Angela spearheads the company’s corporate responsibility efforts, focusing on driving sustainable innovation in wireless technology. 

Angela not only oversees Qualcomm’s ESG programme but also other initiatives including Qualcomm Wireless Reach and global STEM Education.

Angela is a graduate of Central Michigan University, Harvard Kennedy School and George Mason University School of Conflict Analysis and Resolution.

