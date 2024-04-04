Sustainability LIVE New York: Angela Baker (Qualcomm)

A dynamic sustainability and social impact leader with two decades of experience in international strategic planning and program management, Angela Baker is an influential leader in her field.

While Angela took on the role of Chief Sustainability Officer in 2018, she has been with Qualcomm for the last decade. In her current role, Angela spearheads the company’s corporate responsibility efforts, focusing on driving sustainable innovation in wireless technology.

Angela not only oversees Qualcomm’s ESG programme but also other initiatives including Qualcomm Wireless Reach and global STEM Education.

Angela is a graduate of Central Michigan University, Harvard Kennedy School and George Mason University School of Conflict Analysis and Resolution.

