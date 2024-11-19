The Sustainability Index: Carbon Accounting Software
Sustainability's rapid evolution has been met with the equal rise of enterprise carbon accounting software, which is increasingly being leveraged to meet businesses' complex environmental reporting and decarbonisation needs.
Leaders in sustainability teams need not only emissions tracking solutions they can trust, but now, those need to expand to enhanced AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities for deeper insights and predictive analytics.
Enterprise carbon accounting software is itself evolving in response to this rising demand. AI and ML are becoming increasingly important and several companies are leading the charge when it comes to innovation.
That's why Sustainability Magazine is introducing the Sustainability Index, which will highlight leaders in the space and is this week taking a look at the most innovative enterprise carbon accounting software companies.
These companies are leaders in revolutionising the sustainability technology landscape – giving sustainability leaders the ability to make more data-driven decisions, automate emissions calculations and obtain a deeper understanding of their carbon footprints across complex value chains.
Enhanced AI and ML capabilities are no longer a want but a need for those looking to remain at the forefront of corporate sustainability and meet increasingly stringent reporting requirements.
Some of the leading enterprise carbon accounting software companies include:
Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability
Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability offers a comprehensive suite of tools and full integration with Microsoft's broader cloud ecosystem.
This includes the Sustainability Manager, which enables organisations to record, report and reduce their environmental impact efficiently.
The solution unifies data intelligence, automates data connections and calculations and applies a standardised data model to remove ambiguity alongside leveraging Azure and Power BI for advanced analytics and customisation.
Key features include:
- Emissions tracking across Scopes 1, 2 and 3
- Water and waste management
- ESG reporting capabilities.
Microsoft's commitment to continuous improvement is evident in its regular feature updates and partnerships, such as the collaboration with Ecolab for water sustainability.
The solution also offers AI-powered capabilities like Copilot for natural language queries, enhancing user experience and data interpretation.
“With Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability, we have enabled organisations to accelerate sustainability progress and business growth by bringing together ESG capabilities from Microsoft and our global ecosystem of partners,” says Melanie Nakagawa, Microsoft's Chief Sustainability Officer.
“Together we provide tools to customers such as Ingredion, the BBC, Grupo Bimbo and many others to gather actionable insights needed to transform their business operations for a more sustainable future.”
Schneider Electric Ecostruxure
Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure is a leading enterprise carbon accounting software due to its comprehensive approach to energy management and sustainability.
The platform integrates IoT-enabled solutions with edge control and apps, analytics and services.
EcoStruxure offers real-time monitoring and control of energy usage across an organisation's operations, enabling precise tracking of carbon emissions.
Its strength lies in its ability to connect energy, automation and software, providing a holistic view of a company's environmental impact.
The software includes features for energy procurement, sustainability reporting and carbon accounting across Scopes 1, 2 and 3.
Schneider Electric's expertise in energy management enhances the platform's capabilities in identifying energy efficiency opportunities and reducing carbon footprint.
The solution also supports compliance with various global sustainability reporting standards and regulations.
UL Solutions
UL Solutions is a prominent player in the enterprise carbon accounting software market, leveraging its long-standing expertise in safety and sustainability.
Its software offers comprehensive environmental management capabilities, including carbon accounting, energy management and sustainability reporting.
UL's platform stands out for its rigorous approach to data validation and verification, reflecting the company's heritage in certification and standards.
The software provides tools for collecting and managing emissions data across Scopes 1, 2 and 3, with features for setting and tracking sustainability goals.
UL Solutions also offers integration with various data sources and IoT devices for real-time monitoring.
The platform is known for its robust compliance features, helping organisations meet various global environmental regulations and reporting standards.
The company's deep industry knowledge and global presence make it a trusted choice for enterprises seeking reliable carbon accounting solutions.
Salesforce Sustainability Cloud
Salesforce’s Salesforce Sustainability Cloud leverages Salesforce's expertise in cloud-based CRM to deliver a powerful platform for tracking and analysing environmental data.
The Sustainability Cloud offers features for measuring and managing carbon emissions across Scopes 1, 2 and 3, as well as tools for waste management and water consumption tracking.
One of its key strengths is its integration with other Salesforce products, allowing for seamless incorporation of sustainability data into broader business operations.
The platform provides advanced analytics and reporting capabilities, enabling organisations to gain actionable insights from their environmental data.
Salesforce's commitment to innovation is evident in its regular updates and expansions to the Sustainability Cloud, including features for supply chain engagement and climate risk assessment.
Watershed
Watershed’s focus is on providing comprehensive climate solutions for businesses. The company’s platform offers robust capabilities for measuring, reporting and reducing carbon emissions across an organisation's entire value chain.
Watershed's strength lies in its data-driven approach, utilising AI and ML to process vast amounts of emissions data and provide accurate, actionable insights.
The software excels in Scope 3 emissions tracking, offering detailed supplier-specific emissions data and tools for engaging with suppliers on carbon reduction initiatives.
Watershed also provides features for setting science-based targets, scenario planning and carbon market access. The platform is known for its user-friendly interface and ability to integrate with various data sources, making it easier for companies to centralise their emissions data.
Watershed's focus on helping companies achieve real emissions reductions, not just reporting, has made it a preferred choice for many forward-thinking enterprises.
IBM Envizi
Robust data management capabilities and advanced analytics ensure that IBM Envizi stands out as a leading enterprise carbon accounting software.
The platform offers comprehensive environmental performance management, including features for energy and sustainability reporting, carbon accounting and ESG disclosure.
Envizi's strength lies in its ability to handle large volumes of complex data from diverse sources, making it particularly suitable for multinational corporations with extensive operations.
The software provides detailed tracking of Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, with advanced features for supplier engagement and value chain analysis.
IBM's expertise in AI and ML enhances Envizi's capabilities, offering predictive analytics and intelligent insights for emissions reduction strategies.
The platform also supports compliance with various global reporting standards and regulations.
Envizi's integration with other IBM solutions and its scalability make it a powerful choice for enterprises seeking a comprehensive sustainability management solution.
Christina Shim, Chief Sustainability Officer at IBM, says: “IBM serves as client zero for many of the technologies it brings to market, leveraging our own solutions and innovations to make a lasting, positive impact through sustainability and in our business.
“From minimising climate-related risks to creating and implementing industry solutions that harness the power of AI and hybrid cloud, we will create more pathways to better conserve natural resources and reduce environmental impact."
Persefoni
Persefoni’s focus is on delivering a robust, AI-driven platform for climate management.
The software stands out for its comprehensive approach to carbon accounting, covering Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions with a high degree of granularity.
Persefoni's platform is built on the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and aligns with various global reporting standards, ensuring compliance and consistency in emissions reporting.
A key strength of Persefoni is its use of AI and ML to automate data collection and analysis, significantly reducing the time and effort required for carbon accounting.
The platform offers features for scenario analysis, allowing companies to model different emissions reduction strategies.
Persefoni also provides tools for financial institutions to assess and report on financed emissions, addressing a critical need in the financial sector.
The company's focus on user-friendly interfaces and clear data visualisation makes complex carbon data more accessible and actionable for decision-makers.
Kentaro Kawamori, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, explains that to Persefoni, "democratising carbon accounting means that we're working to significantly reduce both the commercial and technical barriers to being able to create these footprints".
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
- Sustainability LIVE London – Diageo’s Sustainability PlanSustainability
- Givaudan: Embedding Sustainability into Fragrance & FlavourSustainability
- How DS Smith & Zalando Are Bringing Eco-Packaging to FashionSustainability
- Schneider Electric: Why Collaboration is Key to COP SuccessSustainability