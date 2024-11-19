The Sustainability Index: Carbon Accounting Software

Sustainability's rapid evolution has been met with the equal rise of enterprise carbon accounting software, which is increasingly being leveraged to meet businesses' complex environmental reporting and decarbonisation needs.

Leaders in sustainability teams need not only emissions tracking solutions they can trust, but now, those need to expand to enhanced AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities for deeper insights and predictive analytics.

Enterprise carbon accounting software is itself evolving in response to this rising demand. AI and ML are becoming increasingly important and several companies are leading the charge when it comes to innovation.

That's why Sustainability Magazine is introducing the Sustainability Index, which will highlight leaders in the space and is this week taking a look at the most innovative enterprise carbon accounting software companies.

These companies are leaders in revolutionising the sustainability technology landscape – giving sustainability leaders the ability to make more data-driven decisions, automate emissions calculations and obtain a deeper understanding of their carbon footprints across complex value chains.



Enhanced AI and ML capabilities are no longer a want but a need for those looking to remain at the forefront of corporate sustainability and meet increasingly stringent reporting requirements.

Some of the leading enterprise carbon accounting software companies include:

Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability

Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability offers a comprehensive suite of tools and full integration with Microsoft's broader cloud ecosystem.



This includes the Sustainability Manager, which enables organisations to record, report and reduce their environmental impact efficiently.

The solution unifies data intelligence, automates data connections and calculations and applies a standardised data model to remove ambiguity alongside leveraging Azure and Power BI for advanced analytics and customisation.

Key features include:

Emissions tracking across Scopes 1, 2 and 3

Water and waste management

ESG reporting capabilities.

Microsoft's commitment to continuous improvement is evident in its regular feature updates and partnerships, such as the collaboration with Ecolab for water sustainability.

The solution also offers AI-powered capabilities like Copilot for natural language queries, enhancing user experience and data interpretation.