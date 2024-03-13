Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Watershed Workshop

Hosting a jam-packed workshop on Day 1 of Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Watershed’s panel had attendees of the event queuing out the door to take part. Executives from Watershed discussed with attendees ways to decarbonise your supply chain at scale.

Moderators:

Naina Khandelwal, Climate Advisor, Watershed

Christina Kopka, Head of Strategic Customer Success, Watershed

Stages, strategies and best practices

Kickstarting the workshop by taking the discussion back to its roots, Khandelwal reflects on what the supply chain of a business means and what the industry is trying to achieve when it comes to decarbonising the supply chain.

With accurate measurements and taking action to reduce Scope 3 emissions being a critical component of a corporate sustainability strategy, Khandelwal highlighted the challenges of getting an accurate picture of Scope 3 emissions when most companies only have spend data on suppliers.