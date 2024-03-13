Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Watershed Workshop
Hosting a jam-packed workshop on Day 1 of Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Watershed’s panel had attendees of the event queuing out the door to take part. Executives from Watershed discussed with attendees ways to decarbonise your supply chain at scale.
Moderators:
- Naina Khandelwal, Climate Advisor, Watershed
- Christina Kopka, Head of Strategic Customer Success, Watershed
Stages, strategies and best practices
Kickstarting the workshop by taking the discussion back to its roots, Khandelwal reflects on what the supply chain of a business means and what the industry is trying to achieve when it comes to decarbonising the supply chain.
With accurate measurements and taking action to reduce Scope 3 emissions being a critical component of a corporate sustainability strategy, Khandelwal highlighted the challenges of getting an accurate picture of Scope 3 emissions when most companies only have spend data on suppliers.
Supply chain decarbonisation target types
When it comes to setting decarbonisation targets for the supply chain, Khandelwal highlights three core areas:
- Supplier engagement
- Intensity reduction
- Absolute reduction
But no matter what target a company sets, Khandelwal stresses that there is one end goal – influence suppliers to measure, report and act.
But why is this important? Because companies want suppliers to have a baseline to reflect on, to be successful in decarbonising the supply chain, companies need to be able to move away from industry average to supplier-specific.
The activity
Bring together sustainability and procurement leaders to knowledge-share and discuss tactics to approach scope 3 measurement and reductions Kopka posed several questions to the group of attendees opening up the floor for discussion on how to tackle varying decarbonisation challenges.
Questions included:
- You are tasked with figuring out a plan to help hit the target of reducing supplier emissions by 20%. Where would you start? (How would you approach understanding this problem?)
- What other criteria would you use to prioritise which suppliers to engage with for emissions reduction efforts?
- You've done a fantastic job and all 80 of your suppliers have supplied you with complete emissions data. Well done, promotion for you! Now, how do you effectively utilise the disclosed emissions information to help your suppliers reduce their emissions?
- All of this seems straightforward enough, now that we have discussed the answers. What practical challenges do you think companies face when implementing a sustainable supply chain program?
Ellen Moeller McCormack
A sustainability and finance leader, Ellen Moeller McCormack, Head of Europe at Watershed has spent over a decade in the fintech industry working for the likes of Visa, Marqeta and Stripe. In her current role at Watershed, she is dedicated to accelerating all facets of Watershed's business in Europe, helping companies to measure, report, and act on their emissions.
On day 2 of Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Moeller McCormack took to the stage to take part in a fireside chat – How to influence indirect stakeholders to accelerate sustainability initiatives.
