Kristen Siemen Retires: Who Will Be Next General Motors CSO?

One of the hottest seats in sustainability will soon have a new occupier after Kristen Siemen revealed her retirement from General Motors after 30 years with the company.

GM’s popular and influential Chief Sustainability Officer announced her decision on LinkedIn, saying: “As I embark on this new chapter, I’m excited to further champion sustainability, technology and a safer, greener future.

“Here’s to the continued success of GM - and all of us - in driving change and innovation.”

The announcement prompted a flood of messages of congratulations and thanks from others working the sphere.

Lauren Riley, CSO of United Airlines, said: “Congratulations, Kristen! Good luck with your next chapter and thanks for your leadership.”

Ann Tracy, CSO, Colgate-Palmolive, said: “So glad our paths crossed Kristen! You have a lifelong friend here. And I look forward to crossing paths again.”

Jennifer Motles, CSO, Philip Morris International, said: “Kristen, I feel lucky we got to share the stage together and I had the opportunity to listen to you, your journey and leadership. Good luck and all the best in this new chapter.”