Kristen Siemen Retires: Who Will Be Next General Motors CSO?
One of the hottest seats in sustainability will soon have a new occupier after Kristen Siemen revealed her retirement from General Motors after 30 years with the company.
GM’s popular and influential Chief Sustainability Officer announced her decision on LinkedIn, saying: “As I embark on this new chapter, I’m excited to further champion sustainability, technology and a safer, greener future.
“Here’s to the continued success of GM - and all of us - in driving change and innovation.”
The announcement prompted a flood of messages of congratulations and thanks from others working the sphere.
Lauren Riley, CSO of United Airlines, said: “Congratulations, Kristen! Good luck with your next chapter and thanks for your leadership.”
Ann Tracy, CSO, Colgate-Palmolive, said: “So glad our paths crossed Kristen! You have a lifelong friend here. And I look forward to crossing paths again.”
Jennifer Motles, CSO, Philip Morris International, said: “Kristen, I feel lucky we got to share the stage together and I had the opportunity to listen to you, your journey and leadership. Good luck and all the best in this new chapter.”
An exciting career
In her LinkedIn post, Kristen spoke about her long career with GM.
She said: “After an incredible 30-year journey with General Motors, last month I announced my retirement.
“I spent most of those years working in Product Development. As an engineer, I had the opportunity to lead teams in product and manufacturing engineering that were working on exciting new technologies and solving challenging design issues every day.”
She went on to talk about her final role as CSO.
“Over the past 3.5 years, I’ve had the honour to lead GM toward a sustainable future as VP Sustainable Workplaces & Chief Sustainability Officer, working alongside an amazing team committed to innovation and excellence.
“Together, we’ve set ambitious goals, like GM’s plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, and we’ve achieved important milestones like successfully securing 100% renewable energy for our U.S. sites and facilities by the end of next year.
She added: “Most importantly, we have collaborated with colleagues, suppliers and like-minded leaders in the private and public sector to find creative ways to enable a more sustainable future for everyone.”
Thank you and good luck
The post ended with some thank yous and a positive message about the future.
She said: “Thank you to my colleagues, mentors and the broader GM community for your support and inspiration over the years.
“While I’m immensely proud of our achievements in product development and the progress we've made driving toward a zero-emissions future, the thing I truly value is the friendships I have made along the journey.
“I will be rooting for all of you to continue this vital mission and I am confident in the team’s leadership to make it a reality.”
Words and deeds
Just two months ago, Kristen was a popular panellist on the Women in Sustainability panel at Sustainability LIVE Climate Week NYC.
In May’s Sustainability Magazine, she was the subject of an Executive Insight interview, telling how she was helping to embed electrification and innovation into GM’s culture.
Kristen also spoke at Sustainability LIVE Net Zero in March in London.
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand