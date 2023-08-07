Great tasting coffee that doesn’t cost the earth

Santo Buccheri founded the Buccheri Group / Coemenate through a passion for fine coffee. The perfect blend of rich Italian and Australian roots and a firm belief in community, Santo wanted to share that passion with the Australian coffee community.

Santo built the successful business through hard work and dedication, and that can be tasted in every cup – savoured by people at hundreds of cafes all over Australia and New Zealand, but also at companies like Amazon, Woolworths, Australia Post, ANZ, Suncorp, Medibank, and many others.

“We are unique in that we are an Australian, family-owned business,” says Santo. “You just don’t see that at the level that we operate at, supplying Australia’s biggest and most well known companies.

“But ever since I started Coemanate, the focus has been on creating a business that can evolve with our customer’s needs, regardless of their size. From the smallest cafes to the largest corporate office buildings.”



Buccheri Group / Coemenate help their growers invest long term in their future by buying high-grade coffee at a premium. This helps them secure the future of their own families and communities.

It is important to understand the whole ‘ecosystem’ of the coffee’s journey, right down to which beans grew in which field. By buying direct from suppliers, Buccheri Group / Coemenate can see for themselves the impact they are having on local communities across the supply chain.

As well as green bean sourcing, careful roasting, and bespoke coffee solutions, Buccheri Group / Coemenate provide barista training, the kind of highly personalised customer service you would expect from a family business, and 24/7 technical service.

“That culture of staying agile and being able to respond to the individual needs of every one of our customers, that’s exactly why our customers like us,” says Santo.​​​​​​​

