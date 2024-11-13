Climate Week NYC - Sustainability & ESG Strategies Panel

At Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC, a panel of sustainability leaders discussed how large-scale organisations integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into their core business strategies.

Moderated by Scott Birch, the panel included Cassandra Garber, Chief Sustainability Officer at Dell Technologies, Linda Freiner, Chief Sustainability Officer at Zurich Insurance, Maurice Loosschilder, Head of Sustainability at Signify and James Gowen, SVP Global Supply Chain & Sourcing and Chief Sustainability Officer at Verizon.

Together, they shared insights on their organisations’ approaches to ESG, addressing the challenges and opportunities of aligning business objectives with sustainability goals.

Defining sustainability and ESG in business terms

Each panellist opened with their organisation’s definition of sustainability, highlighting a few unique interpretations.

For Dell Technologies, sustainability is about shared value, emphasising opportunities for both business growth and societal impact.

Cassandra described it as “a business imperative,” noting that Dell has embedded ESG metrics, such as sustainability performance, alongside revenue as core success measures.