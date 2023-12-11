Exclusive Sustainability Video: Linda Freiner, Zurich

Having joined Zurich Insurance 10 years ago, Head of Sustainability Linda Freiner joined Scott Birch, CCO of BizClik, on stage at Sustainability LIVE London for a fireside discussion called ‘Adapting for the Future in the Face of Climate Change’.

In this session, Freiner outlined why she joined the organisation, stating her responsibilities. One in particular was flood resilience to support communities vulnerable to natural disasters, but from her perspective, a key factor for success in her role was to understand the scenarios that those communities face in order to develop agriculture, housing, and other functions to predict the onset of serious events.

“One of the reasons that we're seeing such a devastating impact of climate change, it's not only that the hazard has become worse, but also that we've built houses and infrastructure in places that should never have been urbanised in the first place,” says Freiner.

“We see, in the US typically—I mean over the last 20 years—urbanisation in areas exposed to wildfires has increased by 40%. We've actually built there. There it's really on governments to make sure that we have the right land planning and organisation, but also that they help communities that are in harm's way to move out of there and find a new place.”

Freiner also says:”That demands a lot of collaboration of course. And then finally, when it comes to business and many of you're sustainability professionals, and I will listening to the net zero planet session, and yes, we focus a lot on climate mitigation, but the reality is we also need to look at climate resilience and adaptation and not just leave that to the risk managers in our company to do, but actually working in tandem.”

