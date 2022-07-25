SUSTAINABILITY LIVE LONDON is back, bigger and better

SUSTAINABILITY LIVE 2022 - where the top global business speakers drive change

This two-day, multi-track conference programme will see more than 70 internationally acclaimed leaders from the global sustainability community present valuable solutions for, and debate topical issues on, the most pressing aspects of sustainability in our world today.

The themes across the two-day conference programme include ESG strategies; net zero; DE&I; the circular economy; sustainable supply chains & scope 3; ethical investing and finance; the inclusive economy; the B-Corp accreditation, certification, education, standards and overnance; women in sustainability and many, many more.

Hear “How Coutts became the 1st UK HQ’d private bank to be B-Corp Certified"; get tips on “Sustainable Actionable practices in SMEs”; find out why “Consumers want your meaning first” and so much more, in a range of keynote sessions, panel discussions and fireside chats across the two live stages and the virtual stage.