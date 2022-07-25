SUSTAINABILITY LIVE LONDON is back, bigger and better
Following the success of the inaugural SUSTAINABILITY LIVE LONDON in February 2022, BizClik Media Group, together with its event Sponsors and Partners, is looking forward to welcoming its in-person delegates and virtual attendees to an even bigger and better event on 7&8 September.
Presented as an interactive two-day hybrid learning and networking experience, SUSTAINABILITY LIVE LONDON is an opportunity to:
- Discover the latest practices and principles for ethical investing routes that meet your environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies
- Be inspired to provide a more equitable workplace, by some of the world’s leading trailblazers in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I)
- Learn how carbon footprint reduction is “everyone’s problem” and how to enforce transparency among third-party supply chains
- Understand why B-Corps are important and how Open Finance and Open Data can evolve to support sustainable finance
- Discover what your customers want to know about your company’s position on sustainability and learn how to differentiate your value proposition, for a competitive edge
- Network with your peers, alongside a raft of inspiring leaders, movers and shakers from across the entire sustainability ecosystem
SUSTAINABILITY LIVE 2022 - where the top global business speakers drive change
This two-day, multi-track conference programme will see more than 70 internationally acclaimed leaders from the global sustainability community present valuable solutions for, and debate topical issues on, the most pressing aspects of sustainability in our world today.
The themes across the two-day conference programme include ESG strategies; net zero; DE&I; the circular economy; sustainable supply chains & scope 3; ethical investing and finance; the inclusive economy; the B-Corp accreditation, certification, education, standards and overnance; women in sustainability and many, many more.
Hear “How Coutts became the 1st UK HQ’d private bank to be B-Corp Certified"; get tips on “Sustainable Actionable practices in SMEs”; find out why “Consumers want your meaning first” and so much more, in a range of keynote sessions, panel discussions and fireside chats across the two live stages and the virtual stage.
The last edition of SUSTAINABILITY LIVE LONDON saw hundreds of sustainability leaders and advocates from some of the world’s most influential companies benefit from direct, face-to-face networking opportunities. Companies like PwC, WaterAid, Ministry of Defence, Rolls-Royce, Red Bull, CGI UK, Huawei, EY, SAP, JP Morgan, Schneider Electric, AstraZeneca, Fujitsu, Salesforce, Three, BP, HSBC, Capgemini, DHL and IBM.
Be part of the conversation, cement existing relationships, and make meaningful new business connections by registering to attend SUSTAINABILITY LIVE LONDON.
Those who are unable to make it to the event in-person are invited to register for a free virtual pass and enjoy full access to the SUSTAINABILITY LIVE LONDON virtual networking platform. Alongside the opportunity to meet fellow virtual attendees, virtual attendees are invited to submit their questions to the speakers on-stage, and access all sessions on demand.