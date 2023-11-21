Adam Elman, one of the writers of the report, and Head of Sustainability for Google Europe, Middle East, and Africa, recently gave a keynote speech at Sustainability LIVE London 2023 on Building Innovative Technology for a more Sustainable World (see video above).

AI has its own climate footprint to tackle

As mentioned, while AI is helping fight climate change, it also comes with its own issues – which need tackling as the use of the technology is only going to increase significantly.

AI uses a huge amount of computing power, which requires significant electricity. In 2022, global data centre consumption was around 1-1.3% of total demand.

Google says its data centres are built to be more efficient – on average 1.5 times as energy efficient as a typical data centre.

Cooling is also an issue in data centres and with water being the most common cooling solution, data centre operators need to act responsibly.

The report also highlights the importance of working collectively – with policymakers, government, city planners, business leaders, and individuals.

It says policymakers have a central role harnessing the potential of AI and making it more sustainable. There are three ways this can be done:

Enabling AI for climate progress by encouraging data sharing, ensuring affordable technology access, building awareness, and supporting the creation and expansion of AI and climate-related upskilling programs for corporations.

Accelerating the deployment of AI for climate by defining public and private sector priorities, delivering on public sector use cases, and encouraging private sector action.

Promoting environmentally and socially responsible deployment of AI.

The report concludes that if stakeholders work collectively to harness the power of AI, it could accelerate progress on climate issues that currently seems to be sadly lacking.

