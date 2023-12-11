How Meta is making data centres more sustainable

It’s almost 20 years since Facebook exploded into our lives and changed the very nature of social interaction. More than that, Instagram and What’sApp have joined Facebook in the Meta universe, used by billions of people around the world.

That phenomenal growth has required an equally significant amount of data processing and, with that, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

So when Meta publishes its 2023 Sustainability Report, you know it is going to include some significant statistics and – to be fair to the Big Tech behemoth – signs that they are making meaningful progress towards their ambitious targets.

Meta’s global operations reached net zero emissions back in 2020 – backed by 100% renewable energy. Now the tech company is striving for net zero emissions across its value chain and becoming water positive throughout its operations. Not only that, but Meta wants to achieve these by 2030.

The annual report is introduced by Rachel Peterson, Vice President of Data Centre Strategy, and while she gives an overview of efforts across the entire business, we will dive deeper into the data centre challenges.

“Meta’s net zero in 2030 goal focuses on embedding sustainability into everything we do, whether designing products, commuting, selecting construction materials or working with suppliers to set their own net zero targets,” says Peterson.

“We know that reaching net zero emissions across our value chain will not be an easy task. Right now, our Scope 3 emissions are increasing and will continue to do so as we work to support the global demand for the services we provide.”

That is especially telling when you see that 99% of Meta’s carbon footprint in 2022 came from Scope 3, with Purchased Goods & Services accounting for 30% and Capital Goods 63%.