Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week – Kevin Dunckley's Keynote

Connecting for meaningful change

Kevin opens by discussing the importance of connection as the foundation for collaboration.

“Before collaboration, you have to connect,” he notes, encouraging sustainability professionals to actively seek partnerships and engage with stakeholders across various sectors.

He stresses that building a network is critical, particularly for sustainability leaders, who often encounter complex challenges and limited resources.

In his work at HH Global, Kevin has developed a sustainable procurement framework with input from a diverse advisory board including clients like Adidas and Coca-Cola, as well as global supply chain partners from multiple continents.

These collaborations have enabled HH Global to drive impactful change by aligning with client sustainability goals, from reducing carbon footprints in packaging to implementing eco-friendly in-store environments.

Kevin highlights the value of uncommon partners — NGOs, tech Start-Ups, and academic institutions — that bring fresh perspectives and insights.

He explains that HH Global’s ‘Conscious Creative’ initiative, for example, was developed with input from circular economy experts who guided designing sustainable products from concept to execution.