DATA CASTLE: Growing into a leading green data centre brand

By Maya Derrick
January 09, 2024
DATA CASTLE shares how it is growing its data centre operations with sustainability and the rapidly-evolving needs of customers in the dawn of AI at heart

A joint venture between specialist colocation and hyperscale developer DCD Data Center Developers and Angelo Gordon (TPG), a global investment company from the US, DATA CASTLE was co-founded in 2022 by Dr Christopher Stief. In the year since, it has seen tremendous growth much like the industry around it.

Since its inception, DATA CASTLE has established itself as a leading developer of green data centre operations in Germany, and envisions seeing that sentiment through as it continues to expand. The company takes sustainability incredibly seriously, whether it be adding a host of green technologies to the roof of a facility or adorning data centres with green façades to make a difference rather than being part of a tick box exercise.

DATA CASTLE data centres’ green roofs and green façades will have a positive effect on the microclimate thanks to their shaded nature, in addition to the plants aiding with the evaporation of water. The feature also works as a heat shield in summer and insulation in winter, providing protection against UV rays, hail, strong temperature fluctuations, pollutants and dirt, as well as acting as sound insulation.


