Sustainability LIVE Dubai: Meet Our Speaker Line-up for 2024

Those who attend Sustainability LIVE Dubai will have the opportunity to hear from multiple leaders in the sustainability and ESG industry. Meet our speakers below:

Florence Bulté, CSO at Chalhoub Group

Having dedicated the last 16 years to the Chalhoub Group, Florence Bulté is an influential sustainability leader. As the Chief Sustainability Officer, she is responsible for the development, execution and evolution of the group’s global sustainability strategy.

10AM GST | Keynote | Chalhoub Group's Sustainability Strategy

Alexander Haw, Director at Regenisense

With 15 years of experience in sustainability and business strategy, Alexander Haw specialises in strategy development and execution. Alexander has spent the last 13 years working at Massmart – his most recent role being Vice President of Group Sustainability. Driven by his passion for integrating sustainability into business excellence, Alexander has launched his own sustainability and strategy consulting business – Regenisense.

10:30 AM GST | Keynote | Massmart's Sustainability Transformation

Ayla Bajwa, Senior VP of Sustainability at DP World

Specialising in assisting companies, universities and charities to execute best practices in line with their values, impact areas and national priorities when it comes to the fusion of technology and sustainability, Ayla Bajwa is currently Senior Vice President of Sustainability at DP World.

10:55 AM GST | Fireside Chat | Navigating Sustainability: A Fireside Chat with Ayla Bajwa at DP World

Raji Hattar, former CSO at Aramex

Having dedicated the last 32 years of his career to the sustainability and technology functions of Aramex – a multinational logistics, courier and package delivery company based in Dubai – Raji Hattar took on the role of Chief Sustainability Officer in 2008. Over the years he has led the company’s ambitious sustainability strategy.

12:00 PM GST | Panel | The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum