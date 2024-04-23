Sustainability LIVE Dubai: Meet Our Speaker Line-up for 2024
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE will be returning in May 2024 to bring the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions, sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences.
The ultimate virtual event for sustainability and ESG leaders in the Middle East and Africa
Serving as the ultimate virtual platform network for the Middle East and Africa, the event connects like-minded peers and companies.
Join C-suite executives and peers from the sustainability world at Sustainability LIVE Dubai on 14 May. Those attending Sustainability LIVE Dubai will hear from the likes of DP World, Schneider Electric, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), Standard Chartered and many more.
Meet our speaker line-up for 2024
Those who attend Sustainability LIVE Dubai will have the opportunity to hear from multiple leaders in the sustainability and ESG industry. Meet our speakers below:
Florence Bulté, CSO at Chalhoub Group
Having dedicated the last 16 years to the Chalhoub Group, Florence Bulté is an influential sustainability leader. As the Chief Sustainability Officer, she is responsible for the development, execution and evolution of the group’s global sustainability strategy.
10AM GST | Keynote | Chalhoub Group's Sustainability Strategy
Alexander Haw, Director at Regenisense
With 15 years of experience in sustainability and business strategy, Alexander Haw specialises in strategy development and execution. Alexander has spent the last 13 years working at Massmart – his most recent role being Vice President of Group Sustainability. Driven by his passion for integrating sustainability into business excellence, Alexander has launched his own sustainability and strategy consulting business – Regenisense.
10:30 AM GST | Keynote | Massmart's Sustainability Transformation
Ayla Bajwa, Senior VP of Sustainability at DP World
Specialising in assisting companies, universities and charities to execute best practices in line with their values, impact areas and national priorities when it comes to the fusion of technology and sustainability, Ayla Bajwa is currently Senior Vice President of Sustainability at DP World.
10:55 AM GST | Fireside Chat | Navigating Sustainability: A Fireside Chat with Ayla Bajwa at DP World
Raji Hattar, former CSO at Aramex
Having dedicated the last 32 years of his career to the sustainability and technology functions of Aramex – a multinational logistics, courier and package delivery company based in Dubai – Raji Hattar took on the role of Chief Sustainability Officer in 2008. Over the years he has led the company’s ambitious sustainability strategy.
12:00 PM GST | Panel | The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum
Raji Hattar, former CSO at Aramex

Having dedicated the last 32 years of his career to the sustainability and technology functions of Aramex – a multinational logistics, courier and package delivery company based in Dubai – Raji Hattar took on the role of Chief Sustainability Officer in 2008. Over the years he has led the company's ambitious sustainability strategy.

12:00 PM GST | Panel | The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum
Dina Epifanova, Global Head of Sustainability at IFFCO Group
Dedicated to transforming businesses for a sustainable future, Dina Epifanova took on the role of Global Head of Sustainability at IFFCO Group in 2021. Having specialised in sustainability, project management and people leadership for the last 20 years, Dina strives to drive both corporate success and a scaled sustainability impact.
12:00 PM GST | Panel | The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum
Samir Pathak, Head of RSZA Sustainability at Red Sea Global
An influential ESG leader in Dubai, Samir Pathak is educated in sustainable development and environmental management, as well as a licensed professional engineer. In his current role, Samir is the Head of RSZA sustainability for Red Sea Global to enable the Red Sea Zone to be the leading internationally recognised regenerative destination.
12:00 PM GST | Panel | The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum
Maryam Telmesani, Chair of Global Compact Networks Saudi Arabia and CSO at MBL
A passionate, proactive and dynamic sustainability professional, Maryam Telmesan has more than 15 years of expertise in sustainability strategy development, strategic communication, change management, consulting, design development and project management across multiple sectors. Maryam is currently Chair of Global Compact Networks Saudi Arabia and Chief Sustainability Officer at MBL.
12:45 PM GST | Keynote | Building Sustainably
Diana Sibanda, Group Head of Sustainability at Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA)
A leader in ESG, sustainability and environmental science, Diana Sibanda is passionate about creating a positive impact through circular economy, decarbonisation, efficient energy use and conservation, resource use reduction, sustainable development of communities and economic inclusion. In her role as Group Head of Sustainability for CCBA, Diana is the main advisor and guide on sustainability matters.
1:10 PM GST | Keynote | Coca-Cola Beverages
Lina Osman, MD and Head of Sustainable Finance at Standard Chartered (West)

Having dedicated the last 17 years of her career to Standard Chartered, Lina Osman joined the bank as a Wholesale Bank International Graduate. Today Lina is MD and Head of Sustainable Finance (West) encompassing MENA, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

2:15 PM GST | Panel | The Sustainability Strategies Forum
Lina Osman, MD and Head of Sustainable Finance at Standard Chartered (West)
Having dedicated the last 17 years of her career to Standard Chartered, Lina Osman joined the bank as a Wholesale Bank International Graduate. Today Lina is MD and Head of Sustainable Finance (West) encompassing MENA, Africa, Europe and the Americas.
2:15 PM GST | Panel | The Sustainability Strategies Forum
Amr Kandil, MEA Director of Real Estate segment and New Energy Landscape at Schneider Electric
An experienced energy and sustainability leader, Amr Kandil has been with Schneider Electric for the last decade. At the forefront of the real estate and new energy landscape sectors in the Middle East and Africa, Amr specialises in strategy formulation and execution, with extensive experience in driving energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives.
2:15 PM GST | Panel | The Sustainability Strategies Forum
Seneca Cottom, Head of Sustainability at Alshaya Group
A leading voice in corporate sustainability, Seneca Cotom is the Head of Sustainability at Alshaya Group – A family-owned business committed to sustainable growth. In her role, Seneca has been pivotal in developing strategies that align with the company ethos.
2:15 PM GST | Panel | The Sustainability Strategies Forum
Shepherd Nkosi, Director of National Business Development at SLG
Experienced in developing, executing and redefining business operational processes and services, Shepherd Nkosi is Director of National Business Development at SLG. With over 23 years of experience in innovation, Shepherd has worked for manufacturing, building construction, petrochemical, electrical, engineering, property and facilities management businesses.
3:00 PM GST | Keynote | Transnet: Delivering Sustainability
2024 themes
Sustainability Strategy
With growing importance placed on embedding the creation and implementation of sustainability strategies in the heart of business, at Sustainability LIVE Dubai leading executives will explore the most pressing challenges facing companies today and offer practical solutions to help organisations implement effective sustainability strategies that create value for both business and society.
ESG
Supporting ethical and sustainable business practises, attendees will have the opportunity to discuss the significance of ESG in determining the direction of the company and gain useful advice for firms looking to create ESG programmes, enhance their ESG performance and manage ESG risks.
Net Zero & Planet
To achieve net zero, organisations need to minimise their GHG emissions through a diverse approach. At Sustainability LIVE Dubai, hear the latest advancements in green technology, renewable energy and green finance, as well as practical solutions for companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint and promote environmental stewardship.
Supply Chain Sustainability
Setting goals and objectives, evaluating ESG impact and adopting sustainable procurement practices are crucial to the successful implementation of a sustainable supply chain. At Sustainability LIVE Dubai attendees can examine the difficulties and opportunities faced by businesses when attempting to promote sustainability throughout their supply chains. They can also gain insights into workable solutions and instances of initiatives that have been successful in this area.
More to come in 2024
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
