Is Unilever’s ESG Rethink Good Business or Green Betrayal?

What does it mean for Unilever’s ESG targets?

As the above table shows, there are some significant areas of deceleration.

For example, Unilever, one of the largest users of plastic packaging in the world, had promised to halve its use of virgin plastics by 2025.

Now, it will target a reduction of a third by 2026 – equating to about 100,000 tonnes more fresh plastic every year.

The company is also dropping a promise to spend US$2.1bn a year with diverse businesses by 2025.

‘Hang their heads in shame’

Unsurprisingly, the major corporations are not allowing themselves to be drawn to comment on Unilever. After all, it does not do to be seen as throwing stones from inside a glasshouse.

Climate groups are less coy.

“Climate change and plastic pollution are not going away anytime soon and huge food companies like Unilever will also feel their very real-world impacts,” says Nusa Urbancic, CEO of the Changing Markets Foundation NGO.

“The commitments that they decided to weaken were designed to tackle some of the most important material challenges for the sector.”

Greenpeace UK’s Plastics Head Nina Schrank said the company’s executives “should hang their heads in shame”.

Nina added: “Hein Schumacher and his board are well aware of the ruinous impact of their plastic pollution.

“The tsunami of plastic they produce each year meant their existing targets were already not fit for purpose. We needed much more. And so rather than doubling down, they’re quietly dressing up their backpedalling and low ambition as worthy pragmatism.”