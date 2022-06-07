Video
Sustainability

eStruxture Data Centers: Going full throttle in Canada

By Sam Steers
June 07, 2022
Todd Coleman, Founder, President and CEO of eStruxture, talks strategy, speed, risk, and becoming the frontrunning data centre operator in Canada

Founded in 2017 by Todd Coleman, eStruxture is the largest Canadian-owned data centre provider with locations in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary. Its solutions allow its ecosystem of 1,500 customers to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and offer the opportunity to rapidly scale their businesses in response to unpredictable changes.

eStruxture offers access to 15 sustainably-designed facilities with over 760,000 sq. ft. of data centre space and 130MW of power across all sites.

Our Partners
Viking Fire
DND Inc
Vertiv
Belden
Todd ColemaneStruxture
Featured Videos

