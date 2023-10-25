Exclusive Video: AWorld’s Armillotta Pledges Climate Action

Alessandro Armillotta, CEO and co-founder at AWorld gave an equally informative and impassioned presentation at Sustainability LIVE in London in September 2023.

As a keynote speaker, his talk touched on his career journey from fashion to sustainability, as well as the lessons that he has learnt along the way. He also spoke about his app, AWorld, which aims to inspire, empower and mobilise power to change the world for good.

AWorld is available via mobile app or API and supports ACTNOW, the United Nations’ worldwide campaign for individual action on climate change and sustainability. It offers knowledge and advice on what action people can take to mitigate their own carbon footprint.

Sustainability starts at home

In his speech, Armillotta stresses the importance of humanity playing an active role within society and as part of the wider planet.

He muses on his own realisations in his career, which has seen him combine a love of fashion and technology into selling products online and working across the world in major city hubs like New York City and Shanghai.

But in the midst of all of this, he wonders: how do we change this to be more sustainable? In his presentation, he highlights how today’s culture does not incentivise a green way of living. He speaks on how a culture of profit has controlled the products that we buy and sell, as well as the consequences that this has for the planet and our society.



In the midst of this open monologue, he stresses that humanity has reached a pivotal moment - a small window to act. According to him, the importance of collaboration is essential for sustainable development and business growth, which starts with us.

How humanity can “play an active part”

Armillotta also speaks on ideas such as The Intention Behaviour Gap and what people say they will do, versus what they will actually do about it. Speaking on how people can hold themselves more accountable in the current landscape, he reminds his audience of growing global concerns such as climate change, as well as other issues.

He says: “If we want to solve problems like poverty, global health, climate change and the loss of biodiversity, we must elevate ourselves to a higher level of consciousness.”

Ultimately, Armillotta works to guide people to live in a more sustainable way. His presentation addresses this, as well as how you - the individual - can transform your knowledge into real action.

