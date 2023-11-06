How SOL PV helped Central Co-op become a greener business

SOL PV Group is an established name in the solar sector, specialising in the installation of PV panels.

While an increasing number of requests for projects on the ground are flooding in, the company’s bread and butter remains the commercial rooftop sector.

Very few large installers in the UK are doing similar work to the same standards, making SOL PV a standout in its field.

Forming a partnership with Central Co-op

In early 2022, Central Co-op invited SOL PV to tender two trial sites with a view to rolling out solar capabilities across its portfolio.

The trials proved successful and ultimately resulted in the go-ahead for installation at 180 Co-op sites, including convenience stores and funeral homes.

Already, the aforementioned trial locations are producing an energy yield which is 10-15% greater than originally predicted.

“We’re very much focused on quality products and materials because, for us, it’s all about safety,” says Brett Reynolds, Sales Director at SOL PV.

“Supermarkets open seven days a week are fantastic models for utilising solar because they’re using 90-100% of what they generate.

“Everyone’s happy because we’re making greater savings and a quicker return on investment for the Co-op.”

A good time to go green

Reynolds calls the nine years from 2010 to 2019 a “solar coaster” thanks to the government’s feed-in tariffs scheme.

Although customers were paid for exporting energy to the National Grid, firms like SOL PV were confronted with a “nightmare” in trying to keep up with demand.

Now, the market has matured and can stand on its own two feet.

Reynolds adds: “Two factors are stimulating the commercial marketplace: the rise in energy prices and this requirement for businesses to reduce their carbon footprint.

“That, combined with the reduction in price of materials, means solar has become a fantastic addition to commercial buildings and we’re seeing extremely favourable ROIs on these systems.”







