Inspired PLC: a leader in energy cost & net-zero strategies

Inspired PLC are a leading technology-enabled service provider supporting corporate businesses to control energy costs and transition their journey to net-zero carbon.

Energy is a significant overhead and now a board-level concern for UK organisations. Inspired provides the expert insight and tailored advisory services to help businesses manage their costs, optimise energy consumption and reduce their carbon emissions.

Inspired also helps clients to prove their net-zero and ESG credentials to their investors, customers and other stakeholders.

“We know that reaching net-zero is a massive challenge for any organisation, but with the right support and advice, businesses can achieve these goals in a commercially and operationally beneficial way,” says Alex Mackey, Account Director at Inspired PLC.

“Our purpose can be summarised as helping businesses manage their journey to net-zero and responding to the climate emergency whilst controlling their costs.

“Our solutions create clear and actionable long-term plans to help realise these goals.”

All businesses need to understand how to effectively control their 4Cs; cost, carbon, consumption and compliance.

Co-operatives, owned by members, aim to positively impact their communities, including the environment. They typically have large and diverse portfolios, so energy and carbon make up a key operational cost. Energy and sustainability is often seen as an area of complexity, but it is also an area of opportunity to look to reduce impacts on the environment wherever possible.

Inspired is assisting cooperatives to formulate a strategy to best manage these energy risks through innovative and collaborative procurement solutions, while exploring every avenue to reduce consumption and ultimately carbon emissions, helping to further those goals to have positive impacts on their community.

Mackey concludes: “In light of the mounting challenges businesses encounter in addressing sustainability and ESG concerns, it is crucial for them to engage expert advisors who can demonstrate to their stakeholders a comprehensive plan to effectively manage costs, achieve carbon neutrality, and enhance their ESG performance.”

