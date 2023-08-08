Morsl transforms workplace eating culture: Amazon and beyond

Morsl, Australia’s leading provider of healthy workplace food solutions, is dedicated to enhancing workplace culture, employee engagement and fostering a positive work environment. Founder and CEO, Karla Borland, expresses its mission as transforming workplaces into healthier, happier and more productive spaces.

Borland explains: "We do that via our core offering of self-service cafes (micro markets), providing 24/7 access to fresh and healthy food throughout the entire workday. We also provide coffee, breakroom procurement, event catering and employee engagement events across the entire calendar year."

A testament to Morsl's success is its presence in the massive Amazon BWU2 fulfilment centre in Australia. Kelly Godschalx, Amazon’s Regional Procurement Operations Manager, describes BWU2 as Amazon's largest fulfilment centre in the southern hemisphere. It spans more than 200,000 square metres across four levels. Considering the location of BWU2, in an area with no surrounding food options, an on-site solution was a must. However, choosing Morsl over other options was a strategic decision for Amazon. Godschalx highlights Morsl's space efficiency and cost-effectiveness, stating: "Morsl is a very space-efficient, cost-effective solution that allows us to service the fulfilment centre, so that our 1,000+ associates have access to healthy food and beverages, while only taking up a small floor space."

At its core, Morsl’s primary focus is to improve employee wellbeing by promoting healthy eating habits. Good nutrition is particularly important in the industrial space to maintain overall productivity and manage the effects of shift work. Morsl's holistic range of services makes it an ideal partner to meet all on-site food and beverage needs, while fostering healthier eating habits, employee engagement and wellbeing. One of Amazon’s core cultural values is the equitable treatment of all associates, and Morsl’s flexible solutions achieve this with ease, offering the same great level of service to day and night staff alike.





