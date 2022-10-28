Shaping corporate sustainability, starting with Scope 3

Inspired mostly by her family, Mauren Bray, Senior Director, Energy & Climate Practice - Strategy, EMEA, is on a mission to maintain a sustainable, prosperous environment for her children to grow up in. As climate change nears the 1.5-degree mark, her work is more important than ever as she drives 3Degrees in assisting businesses to become greener.

Attributing much of her sustainable mindset, and climate-change-driven approach to business, Bray thanks her upbringing for showing her just how critical the environment is—values that were instilled in her at an early age.

Now, supported by her occupation at 3Degrees, Bray is able to support businesses in tackling some of the major challenges they face.

“We’re all about addressing the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) 1.5-degree global warming crisis and are looking to set up a bespoke, tailored programme for [organisations] to achieve that, aligning their targets from a Scope 3 emissions perspective,” says Bray.