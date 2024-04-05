Who is Jessica Francisco, Cushman & Wakefield’s First CSO?

Global real estate services company Cushman & Wakefield says the appointment of Jessica Francisco as its first Chief Sustainability Officer is a “significant step” on its ESG journey.

Jessica, who will report to the company’s Chief Investment & Strategy Officer Nathaniel Robinson, joined Cushman & Wakefield in 2022 as the Global Head of Sustainability for the firm’s occupier services business.

Nathaniel said: “This new CSO role reflects the firm’s commitment to advancing sustainability not only for our own operations but also through the strategic advice and services we provide our clients.

“We believe sustainability is a business imperative for the commercial real estate industry. The appointment is a significant step in our ongoing journey toward a more sustainable and resilient future for all.”