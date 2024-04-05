Who is Jessica Francisco, Cushman & Wakefield’s First CSO?
Global real estate services company Cushman & Wakefield says the appointment of Jessica Francisco as its first Chief Sustainability Officer is a “significant step” on its ESG journey.
Jessica, who will report to the company’s Chief Investment & Strategy Officer Nathaniel Robinson, joined Cushman & Wakefield in 2022 as the Global Head of Sustainability for the firm’s occupier services business.
Nathaniel said: “This new CSO role reflects the firm’s commitment to advancing sustainability not only for our own operations but also through the strategic advice and services we provide our clients.
“We believe sustainability is a business imperative for the commercial real estate industry. The appointment is a significant step in our ongoing journey toward a more sustainable and resilient future for all.”
Who is Jessica Francisco?
According to Cushman & Wakefield, Jessica will “develop and implement comprehensive firmwide sustainability strategies and goals, embed best practices across all business units, integrate sustainability into the company’s core services and establish metrics to measure progress and ensure impactful results in collaboration with business partners across the firm”.
She said: “As a leading global commercial real estate firm, Cushman & Wakefield has a responsibility to help create a more sustainable future for our firm and our clients.
“Our clients depend on us to help them achieve their ambitious environmental, social and governance goals that will positively impact future generations.”
Experienced and effective
Jessica has more than 20 years of experience in sustainability, having worked for Arcadis, 3Degrees Group, PG&E and Oliver Wyman.
At Arcadis, she led the regional sustainability programme and environmental, health, safety and sustainability advisory practice.
Jessica managed the renewable energy and climate consulting team at 3Degrees and multidisciplinary teams in the design and execution of clean energy programmes at Pacific Gas & Electric.
Cushman & Wakefield said: “She has successfully designed and implemented sustainability strategies for global organisations and led business strategy, programme and portfolio management, and operations improvement in both consulting and corporate roles.”
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield added that it has a “suite of services” linked to sustainability, including:
- Bespoke real estate sustainability strategies
- ESG compliance programmes
- Carbon accounting
- Climate risk scenario analysis, scores and assessments
- Energy, water and waste audits and efficiency plans
- Building benchmarking and score optimisation
- ESG reporting and disclosures
- Net zero audits, strategies and roadmaps
Cushman & Wakefield has approximately 52,000 employees in nearly 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2023, the firm reported revenue of US$9.5bn across its core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets and valuation.
