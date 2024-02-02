Sustainability LIVE Dubai: Welcome MEA’s Corporate Leaders

Introducing the sustainability event of the year that focuses on The Middle East and Africa (MEA). The upcoming conference Sustainability LIVE Dubai welcomes speakers from the region to deliver insights on environmental, social and governance (ESG), diversity in the workplace, strategies for net-zero emissions, and the relationship between corporate action and supply chain performance.

As Sustainability Magazine takes a more direct approach this year, the calendar has grown significantly, incorporating regional events held either in-person or virtually, bringing the stage to more executives and experts across the globe.

The Dubai event will highlight some of the key challenges and opportunities that MEA businesses, arms and subsidiaries face in dealing their products and services to companies worldwide.

The timely conference also follows COP28, and we hope to reflect on some of the discussions hosted at the event as well as the commitments made.

What to expect at Sustainability LIVE Dubai

This year, Sustainability LIVE is coming to you. While the topics are largely covered within all regions, we aim to bring this all together and allow viewers to seek out the answers they need. The virtual event will cover sustainability strategy, ESG, net zero, supply chains, and diversity; equity and inclusion (DE&I).

Sustainability Strategy

The key to enabling all the topics that follow, the journey towards more sustainable business starts with a strategy. In the Sustainability Strategies Forum, leading executives and experts will uncover the necessary steps to forming a strategy, and how businesses can meet their goals despite evolving trends in their industries.

This session includes:

ESG

In the upcoming keynote sessions ‘Sustainability Strategy: Centralising ESG’, we’ll hear from Simon Shayo, Vice President of Sustainability at AngloGold Ashanti. He’s shared 10 years with the organisation as its sustainability leader and brings with him knowledge of corporate affairs and governance from the world of precious metals.

Net Zero & Planet

The most pressing matter of all corporations is carbon reduction, and it's a growing topic among them all. Sustainability LIVE Dubai will address this in many ways, sharing the insights of those in charge of decarbonisation strategies.



Supply Chain Sustainability

Dedicating a forum on the subject, supply chain is a critical topic for all businesses, no matter their dealings. The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum is where the conversation will take place, featuring:

Women in Sustainability

Recognising female leaders who are instrumental in delivering corporate responsibility, we have a number of women set to speak at the event. This highlights the diversity of the topic and the industries contributing to the conversation.

Women speaking at the event:

Sign up for free to Sustainability LIVE Dubai for a one-day conference and networking event that will build new connections among MEA businesses and global corporations.

On the 14th May 2024, we’ll be welcoming our guest speakers to the virtual stage from 10am GST to share their corporate activities and initiatives to facilitate the region’s latest agenda.

