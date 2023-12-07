Sustainability LIVE Net Zero: London’s No.1 ESG Event & EXPO

Coming to the QEII Centre in London on the 6th March 2024, Sustainability LIVE’s latest event will host a number of speakers from triumphant global businesses. The Net Zero focus of the conference combines efforts to reduce emissions across a number of industries, and talks of the strategies and initiatives that will lead companies there.

The speaker list is growing day-by-day with major influencers both new to and existing in the Sustainability LIVE universe. Some of the speakers already confirmed include:

A focus on net-zero emissions in business

As one of six global sustainability events in 2024, Sustainability LIVE Net Zero addresses the key aspects of emissions reduction and the efforts of corporations to reduce their contribution to unsustainable power purchases, implement low-to-no-carbon initiatives in their supply chains, and reduce the impacts of their workforce.

In a new venue, the event will follow a different format to previous Sustainability LIVE conferences. With two physical stages there will be four key themes of the event: Sustainability & ESG, EV & Energy, Climate Tech, and Supply Chain Sustainability.

Sponsorship opportunities for Sustainability LIVE Net Zero

The show will take place from the 6th to the 7th March 2024 and follow a similar operation to Sustainability LIVE only with another fantastic agenda and a new venue. Hosted at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, BizClik makes room for more attendees to get through the stage doors.

Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will be hosted live from the QEII Centre, London on the 6th and 7th of March, and streamed globally via our virtual event platform Brella. Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will delve deeper into the strategies, innovations, and collaborative efforts propelling us toward a net-zero future. The conference and exhibition gives the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.

Following Sustainability LIVE Net Zero, viewers can also sign up for Sustainability LIVE Dubai, Singapore and New York.

