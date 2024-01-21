Bosch is Betting Big on Hydrogen in Clean Energy Push

2023 proved an historic year for the fate of the planet.

Towards the end of what was the hottest year on record – for the first time ever, nearly 200 countries declared that the age of fossil fuels must come to an end.

This historic agreement signed by 198 Parties during COP28 sets out an ambitious and unprecedented climate agenda, to ‘transition away from fossil fuels’ – and includes a new specific target to triple renewables and double energy efficiency by 2030.

Welcome news to the majority, thousands of companies across the world are already innovating and transforming to accelerate the energy transition.

Among strategies being adopted, companies are switching to renewable electricity, electrifying their corporate fleets, increasing energy efficiency in buildings, empowering customers with more efficient technologies, and exploring and investing in alternative fuels.

Well ahead in the transition, Bosch Group’s worldwide production across 400 locations has been climate neutral (scopes 1 and 2) since 2020 – marking the first globally operating industrial enterprise to achieve climate neutrality.

Investing in renewables has been an important part of the journey for the multinational engineering and technology company – for its own operations, and importantly in driving forward its technologies and solutions for sustainable energy use by customers.

From heat pumps that optimise energy consumption in homes, to battery technology that accelerates the move to electro-mobility, Bosch is powering the clean energy economy.

For Dr Stefan Hartung, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management of Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch), the development of renewables is a way of resolving the conflicting goals of environment and economic sustainability.

“The transformation of energy systems needs to remain affordable, must not lead to power supply failures in businesses or households, and should leave fossil fuels behind wherever possible,” Hartung said.