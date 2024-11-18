ERM: How to Shift Sustainability Plans into Action

Transition planning is the “missing link” for sustainable business according to sustainability consultant ERM (Environmental Resources Management).

Whilst many companies have sustainability goals, only a few are putting them into action.

A report from the ERM Sustainability Institute and World Council for Sustainable Business Development (WBCSD) provides guidance for companies to move from planning to action in sustainability.

It says that insufficiently engaging with transition planning carries risks that are rapidly expanding.

These can include conflicts with regulators, higher capital costs, reputational damage and shrinking access to credit.

Tom Reichert, Global CEO at ERM, says: “At the corporate level, companies increasingly use transition planning – which breaks broad sustainability goals down into a specific, resourced plan of action – to navigate the sustainability transformation.