Unilever has long been considered a standard-bearer in corporate sustainability.

The company was among the first to introduce strategies that recognise the potential materiality of environmental issues to business performance – adopting in 2010 its Sustainable Living Plan.

In a recent shift in strategy, however, CEO Hein Schumacher said during an investor call that the company’s “aspirational” climate commitments had failed to deliver shareholder value – and that an overhaul of the firm’s sustainability strategy was needed.

“We have too many long-term commitments that failed to make sufficient short-term impact, and the latter is what the world really needs right now,” he said.



The new vision will instead focus on shorter-term, more tangible goals.

Under the new plan, which will see sustainability become part of a composite score by which Unilever will evaluate performance, Unilever will focus its sustainability initiatives on four pillars – climate, nature, plastics and livelihoods – and rather than setting company-wide goals, will empower division heads and brand managers to set metrics for assessing progress.

To ensure sustainability has “material impact” for Unilever and for the environment and societies it serves, the company will no longer set lots of aspirational goals, said Schumacher – but will instead be “short-terming our work” by making real, steady, meaningful progress on the big issues quarter-on-quarter, year-on-year.

“Time-bound, costed roadmaps will ensure we stay on track – and we will hold ourselves accountable to targets that are explicit, stretching, transparent and measurable,” Schumacher said.