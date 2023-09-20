Top 10 sustainable companies in Europe

CEO: Henrik Andersen

Headquarters: Aarhus, Denmark

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is the world's largest wind turbine manufacturer and wind turbine service provider. With a vision to become the global leader in sustainable energy solutions, everything the business does revolves around the development and deployment of sustainable energy solutions.

Every day, Vestas’s more than 28,000 employees help to create a better world by designing, manufacturing, installing, developing and servicing wind energy and hybrid projects all over the world. With +164 GW of wind turbines installed in 88 countries, its sustainable energy solutions have already prevented 1.9 billion tonnes of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere and contributed to a more sustainable energy system.

At Vestas, sustainability is grounded in our four corporate values: simplicity, collaboration, accountability and passion. Sustainability at Vestas means reducing or eliminating negative environmental and social impacts, as well as maximising the value that the business and products provide for its customers, employees, shareholders, suppliers, local communities and the planet at large. It also means upholding sustainability in governance structures. It believes these efforts will help to elevate the standards of the industry as a whole.

Vestas has more than 40 years of experience in wind energy and was the first company to reach the 100 GW landmark for both the installation and service of wind turbines. As such, Vestas believes it has already played a crucial role in laying the foundations for the sustainable era, and that it is uniquely positioned to show the path to a sustainable planet.

Vestas highly values diversity and different perspectives. The business builds, leads and contributes to high-performing teams that make better-informed decisions and solutions. Leaders also make an effort to understand other viewpoints before making an opinion or taking action, leading with a feedback culture, which asks for and learns from feedback.