Schneider Electric sponsors Sustainability LIVE Net Zero

A long-standing supporter of the sustainability conversation and a multi-time sponsor of the event series, Schneider Electric is the headline sponsor of Sustainability LIVE Net Zero.

Having previously contributed to the BizClik event lineup, the company was also recognised as the most sustainable company in Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 Companies.

To recognise the great work of the company, here are some of the pieces that Sustainability produced for myriad topics from digital automation to the emergence of AI in data centres.

Schneider Electric’s support for Sustainability LIVE

At the 2023 event, Schneider Electric’s very own Steve Smith, Head of Global Marketing for Energy Management Thought Leadership and Communications, opened the show and packed out the stage as the in-person audience gathered to learn the latest on the organisation’s strategy.

Key insights were drawn from the keynote to address the current evolution of digital industrial technology.

In recent developments, Schneider Electric has made significant strides in various sectors. They have undergone executive changes, including the appointment of Amel Chadli as Gulf Cluster President and Ahmed Khashan as Senior Vice President for International Operations, covering multiple global regions.

The company's focus on sustainable real estate continues, emphasising net zero targets and ESG practices. Schneider Electric has been recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work" in 2024, highlighting its positive work environment. In the realm of energy management, they're leading in digital transformation, particularly with Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS), vital for integrating renewable energy into power grids.

A recent report shows the company believes digitalization will create new operational technology jobs, addressing industry talent shortages. Financially, they issued a €1.3bn medium-term note. Additionally, Schneider Electric is expanding its manufacturing in Saudi Arabia and innovating in home energy management and automation.

