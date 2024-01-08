Meet the CEO taking Vietnam EV maker VinFast global

Things are happening quickly at VinFast – Vietnam’s electric car manufacturer. Hot on the heels of signing agreements with dealerships in the all-important US market, and an MoU with India to build a US$2 billion manufacturing facility, the company has a new CEO.

This is significant because that person also happens to be the founder and chairman of Vingroup Pham Nhat Vuong – VinFast’s parent company and the country’s largest conglomerate – and also Vietnam’s richest man, with an estimated personal fortune of US$4.6 billion.

Not only that, but Vuong is also indirectly VinFast’s biggest customer – with around 60% of Q3 sales (around 6,000 vehicles) going to taxi operator Green SM, which is 95% owned by the tycoon.

Voung moves from his current role as Chairman of the Board of VinFast to take the CEO position. He will continue as a Director and will also assume the role of Managing Director.

Previous CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy will assume the position of Chairwoman of the Board, while Nguyen Thi Lan Anh replaces David Mansfield as CFO.

The move comes at a pivotal moment for the EV brand, and follows a successful SPAC in 2023 valued around US$27 billion.

It seems 55-year-old Vuong has the golden touch, and that view is reflected by the Board which sees him as the ideal person to accelerate VinFast’s ambitions. Vuong will now oversee global production, sales, and marketing.

Those ambitions are also taking shape. There is a US$6.5 billion car plant upcoming in North Carolina which will have the capacity to produce 150,000 vehicles by 2025.