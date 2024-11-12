Microsoft & Kyndryl: Technology is Needed for Sustainability

A study from Kyndryl and Microsoft shows that only 21% of organisations are using technology to reduce their environmental footprint.

This is despite 84% of organisations placing a high strategic importance on achieving sustainability goals.

“As the world faces increasing climate-related challenges, businesses are under pressure to act decisively and place sustainability at the forefront – and this year’s Global Sustainability Barometer study highlights that organisations must move from intent to collective action to drive change,” says Faith Taylor, Chief Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability Officer at Kyndryl.