Microsoft’s Record-Breaking US$10bn Renewable Energy Deal

“We have huge plans to build on our existing c.33 GW of global renewable operating assets and it's partnerships like this that will make it happen.”

For Microsoft, this move aligns seamlessly with its longstanding commitment to renewable energy adoption.



Renowned as one of the globe's foremost corporate purchasers of green energy, Microsoft currently boasts contracts for more than 20GW of renewable power. In 2021, it clinched a spot in an elite league of top green energy users, powered entirely by small-hydro, wind and solar resources, covering its mammoth 6.7bn kWh electricity usage.

“We want to use our influence and purchasing power to create lasting positive impact for all electricity consumers,” says Adrian Anderson, Microsoft’s General Manager for Renewables.

With more than 5GW of data centre capacity operational, Microsoft shows no sign of slowing down. In the pipeline are plans to beef up its server power by 1GW within the next six months, followed by an additional 1.5GW of fresh data centre capacity in the first half of 2025.

The deal also supports Microsoft's unwavering dedication to bolstering its AI initiatives while addressing the energy demands of its sprawling data centres.

Microsoft’s sustainability strategy

Microsoft is working towards becoming carbon negative – offsetting more emissions than it produces – by 2030.

Central to this mission is Microsoft's robust carbon removal portfolio, harnessing a range of negative emission technologies including afforestation, reforestation, soil carbon sequestration, bioenergy with carbon capture and storage and direct air capture.

Backing up its commitment, Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund is on track to inject a hefty US$1bn between 2020 and the end of this year. This substantial investment is poised to turbocharge carbon reduction and removal efforts, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to combat climate change head-on.

“While we at Microsoft have worked hard to be carbon neutral since 2012, our recent work has led us to conclude that this is an area where we’re far better served by humility than pride,” Microsoft’s official blog says.

Carbon negativity supports Microsoft’s journey to net-zero emissions by 2050. This ambitious target encompasses slashing its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by the same deadline, transitioning all data centres, buildings and campuses to rely entirely on renewable energy sources.