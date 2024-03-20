British American Tobacco: Scope 1 and 2 Emissions Cut by 33%

CSO Donato Del Vecchio promised to “make a real difference” to wider society as British American Tobacco (BAT) published its annual report, including its sustainability performance.

Donato commented as part of the 412-page report, which revealed a 33.1% reduction in total Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions against BAT’s 2020 baseline.

All of the business’ environmental targets have either been achieved ahead of schedule or are classified as ‘on track - likely to meet target/ambition on time’, the report says.

Donato said: “Our refined corporate strategy focuses on four cross-cutting sustainability priorities: responsible leadership in new categories; create positive value in agriculture; deliver net-zero GHG emissions across our value chain; and a trusted organisation, operating with integrity.

“By delivering on these priorities, we believe we can make a real difference for other stakeholders across our business and value chain and for wider society.”