Net Zero: How are World’s Biggest Companies Progressing?

A report by Morgan Stanley Capital International reveals how most of the world’s biggest companies are falling behind in the race to net zero.

MSCI’s Net Zero Tracker exposes some alarming signs of inertia, with more than four in five (84%) listed companies not having committed to decarbonisation in line with hitting net zero.

It adds that there are barriers stopping the largest investors from putting the required trillions of dollars into climate solutions and firms that are decarbonising.

MSCI, which is led by CEO Henry Fernadez, judges the progress of the listed companies on a ‘maturity’ spectrum, which ranges from ‘not aligning’ to ‘achieving net zero’.