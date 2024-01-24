TOP 10: ESG Stocks to Consider in 2024

A company’s ESG credentials can make or break its fortunes, now more than ever.

ESG investing has seen a meteoric rise over the past decade. Consumers and investors are increasingly looking for companies that care about people and the planet as much as they do about their products and profits.

Investors are demanding more from companies and positioning their investments accordingly, putting their money into companies that prioritise positive change, ethical standards and transparent reporting

And this is where critical analysis from impartial experts can prove essential.

One such source is MSCI, which for more than 50 years has leveraged research, data and technology to help people understand the potential risks and returns on investments.

MSCI evaluates companies and gives them a ranking from AAA (the best) to CCC (not so good), with the ESG Leaders in each industry achieving an AAA or AA ranking.

All of the companies listed here have reached those heights, but some are ESG Laggards in certain areas. Find out by reading more.