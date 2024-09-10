Sustainability LIVE Q+A: Deb Caldow, Dave Lutkenhaus, Diageo

Q – Is there anything in particular that inspired you to get involved in sustainability?

Dave: “Yeah, I think for me, on top of the passion, I think by being Brazilian as well, I have a true connection with nature already and also a love for science.

“In terms of sustainability, I do believe that the solutions need to be science backed. So I saw in sustainability an opportunity to apply that knowledge to find a better plan.”

Deb: “So he really knows what he's talking about and I got into it in a slightly different route. I'm a marketeer by trade, so I've spent 25 years building brands for businesses.

“And then about eight years ago I was part of Costa Coffee when they were bought by Coca-Cola.

“I was given the global brand director role, to double the size of the business in the next three years.

“But I'd done quite a lot of that in my career and I'd started to really get a bit of a marketing mid-life crisis. And at the same time I got the sustainability remit.

“So the brief then became double the size of the brand while also halving the impact on the planet and I was delighted to be given that scope.

“It scared the living daylights out of me when I got it, but it's been probably one of the best career moves I've ever had.

“We cannot comms our way out of a climate crisis. We need to genuinely create better solutions for consumers, which is why when we got this job at the same time, it made sense for Diageo to have two people looking at both sides of the coin and to create meaningful science-backed, desirable solutions for consumers.”

Q – What trends are you excited about in sustainability at the moment?

Dave: “There are a lot of things that are ongoing that I feel excited about. For example, new materials that are being explored in packaging.

“But I think one thing that actually gets me quite excited is the ability of having new business models.

“For example, how consumers can actually engage with our products in a different way that they didn't know that they could. It's a good balance between having the science-backed result with the consumer desirability.”

Deb:

“I'm in awe of many, many startups that are challenging category conventions by being sustainable and more desirable.

“Vertical farming in the home. I'm now growing basil in my kitchen and I love it and it's very desirable and there is a sustainability angle to it.

“The Siri toothbrush, I absolutely love it. So I think we are delighted that there are smaller hungry brands challenging conventions.

“Where I think we get excited then is where we can help scale solutions because, as Diageo, we are huge and we play a role in scaling and helping industry change happen.”