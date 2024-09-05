Article
Sustainability

Costa Coffee Launches In-Store Recycling Trial with Podback

By James Darley
September 05, 2024
undefined mins
Costa Coffee partners with pod recycling scheme Podback to set up dozens of in-store recycling points across the UK
Costa Coffee has partnered with coffee pod recycling scheme Podback to set up dozens of in-store recycling points across the UK

Costa Coffee has announced a five-month trial collaboration with Podback, the UK’s premier coffee pod recycling service. The initiative, set to launch in 142 Costa stores across the UK, marks a crucial step in addressing the growing environmental concern surrounding single-use coffee pods.

The trial, which began in August, will see 133 Costa stores within Tesco supermarkets and nine high street locations in Swindon offering free Podback recycling bags and drop-off points for used coffee pods. This makes Costa the first UK coffee chain to partner with Podback to deliver customer-facing recycling points.

Youtube Placeholder

How the scheme works

Liz Higgins, Head of Sustainability at Costa Coffee, expresses huge enthusiasm about the project: "We are always looking for new ways to make it easier for our customers to recycle our packaging. 

"Through this trial with Podback, in-store drop-off points will offer coffee pod users the chance to conveniently recycle their pods with us – whether they are Costa branded or not."

Liz Higgins, Costa Coffee’s Global Head of Sustainability

Coffee pod consumption in the UK has soared in recent years, so this collaboration is a welcome move for conscientious consumers. The Podback scheme accepts both plastic and aluminium pods from any of its 27 member brands such as Nescafé and Starbucks.

Making recycling easy

Rick Hindley, Executive Director at Podback, highlights the importance of convenience in driving recycling behaviour: "This trial gives Podback customers the opportunity to drop off their used pods at local Costa Coffee stores, a response to customer feedback telling us people want a choice of ways to recycle that fit with their daily lives."

Rick Hindley, Podback’s Executive Director

The recycling process

The recycling process is meticulous, with aluminium and plastic pods separated and sent to different UK recycling facilities. 

Aluminium is repurposed for beverage cans and car components, while plastic pods find new life as packaging crates and building materials. 

Podback even repurposes used coffee grounds, sending them to anaerobic digestion plants where they can be used to create biogas and fertiliser.

Another industry leading initiative from Costa

This initiative builds on Costa’s previous efforts to improve the sustainability of its packaging. In 2018, the company worked with Valpak to establish the UK's National Cup Recycling Scheme, which has since garnered the support of other major coffee vendors, including Pret A Manger, McDonald’s and Burger King. 

This collaborative approach underscores the importance of industry-wide cooperation in finding recycling solutions.

The expert opinion

Catherine David, Director of Behaviour Change and Business Programmes at WRAP, commends the trial: "The trial with Costa Coffee is a fantastic way to normalise and simplify recycling coffee pods. Due to their multiple component materials, these pods must be sent to a specialist recycling facility. 

"Now, customers can easily drop them off in any participating Costa Coffee store. Making recycling simple is key to success, and capturing trickier items like pods at scale is an important step forward."

Catherine David, Director of Behaviour Change and Business Programmes at the Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP)

The start of something special?

As the trial progresses, its success could pave the way for wider implementation across the UK coffee industry. Podback’s Rick Hindley expresses optimism about the potential expansion: 

"We are excited to be working with Costa Coffee and Tesco to make this a reality in more than 140 locations across the country. We are sure Podback customers will welcome the new service, and hope that it is the first step to rolling out more drop-off locations throughout the UK."

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

******

Costa CoffeePodbackWasteSustainabilityRecycling
Share
Share
Author
James Darley

Featured Articles

AI's Energy Hunger: Can Data Centres Keep Pace Sustainably?

As companies like Google, Microsoft, Meta & Apple fight to keep data centre emissions down, how will the sector will confront the sustainable impact of AI?

One Month to Go Until Sustainability LIVE: Malta

In a month, a leading ESG & Sustainability Strategy Event in Malta, Sustainability LIVE, will be coming to the Mediterranean Conference Centre

One Week to Go Until Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC

In one week, Sustainability LIVE will be coming to Climate Week NYC, aiming to connect many of the world’s sustainability leaders

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Supply Chain Sustainability

Supply Chain Sustainability

How Duke Energy is Tackling the Energy Transition

Renewable Energy

Patagonia and Canopy Partner for Eco-Friendly Packaging

Supply Chain Sustainability