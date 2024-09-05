Costa Coffee Launches In-Store Recycling Trial with Podback
Costa Coffee has announced a five-month trial collaboration with Podback, the UK’s premier coffee pod recycling service. The initiative, set to launch in 142 Costa stores across the UK, marks a crucial step in addressing the growing environmental concern surrounding single-use coffee pods.
The trial, which began in August, will see 133 Costa stores within Tesco supermarkets and nine high street locations in Swindon offering free Podback recycling bags and drop-off points for used coffee pods. This makes Costa the first UK coffee chain to partner with Podback to deliver customer-facing recycling points.
How the scheme works
Liz Higgins, Head of Sustainability at Costa Coffee, expresses huge enthusiasm about the project: "We are always looking for new ways to make it easier for our customers to recycle our packaging.
"Through this trial with Podback, in-store drop-off points will offer coffee pod users the chance to conveniently recycle their pods with us – whether they are Costa branded or not."
Coffee pod consumption in the UK has soared in recent years, so this collaboration is a welcome move for conscientious consumers. The Podback scheme accepts both plastic and aluminium pods from any of its 27 member brands such as Nescafé and Starbucks.
Making recycling easy
Rick Hindley, Executive Director at Podback, highlights the importance of convenience in driving recycling behaviour: "This trial gives Podback customers the opportunity to drop off their used pods at local Costa Coffee stores, a response to customer feedback telling us people want a choice of ways to recycle that fit with their daily lives."
The recycling process
The recycling process is meticulous, with aluminium and plastic pods separated and sent to different UK recycling facilities.
Aluminium is repurposed for beverage cans and car components, while plastic pods find new life as packaging crates and building materials.
Podback even repurposes used coffee grounds, sending them to anaerobic digestion plants where they can be used to create biogas and fertiliser.
Another industry leading initiative from Costa
This initiative builds on Costa’s previous efforts to improve the sustainability of its packaging. In 2018, the company worked with Valpak to establish the UK's National Cup Recycling Scheme, which has since garnered the support of other major coffee vendors, including Pret A Manger, McDonald’s and Burger King.
This collaborative approach underscores the importance of industry-wide cooperation in finding recycling solutions.
The expert opinion
Catherine David, Director of Behaviour Change and Business Programmes at WRAP, commends the trial: "The trial with Costa Coffee is a fantastic way to normalise and simplify recycling coffee pods. Due to their multiple component materials, these pods must be sent to a specialist recycling facility.
"Now, customers can easily drop them off in any participating Costa Coffee store. Making recycling simple is key to success, and capturing trickier items like pods at scale is an important step forward."
The start of something special?
As the trial progresses, its success could pave the way for wider implementation across the UK coffee industry. Podback’s Rick Hindley expresses optimism about the potential expansion:
"We are excited to be working with Costa Coffee and Tesco to make this a reality in more than 140 locations across the country. We are sure Podback customers will welcome the new service, and hope that it is the first step to rolling out more drop-off locations throughout the UK."
