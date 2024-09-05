Costa Coffee Launches In-Store Recycling Trial with Podback

The recycling process

The recycling process is meticulous, with aluminium and plastic pods separated and sent to different UK recycling facilities.

Aluminium is repurposed for beverage cans and car components, while plastic pods find new life as packaging crates and building materials.

Podback even repurposes used coffee grounds, sending them to anaerobic digestion plants where they can be used to create biogas and fertiliser.

Another industry leading initiative from Costa

This initiative builds on Costa’s previous efforts to improve the sustainability of its packaging. In 2018, the company worked with Valpak to establish the UK's National Cup Recycling Scheme, which has since garnered the support of other major coffee vendors, including Pret A Manger, McDonald’s and Burger King.

This collaborative approach underscores the importance of industry-wide cooperation in finding recycling solutions.

The expert opinion

Catherine David, Director of Behaviour Change and Business Programmes at WRAP, commends the trial: "The trial with Costa Coffee is a fantastic way to normalise and simplify recycling coffee pods. Due to their multiple component materials, these pods must be sent to a specialist recycling facility.

"Now, customers can easily drop them off in any participating Costa Coffee store. Making recycling simple is key to success, and capturing trickier items like pods at scale is an important step forward."