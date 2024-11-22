Why DHL Express and Shell Have Signed Air Freight Deal

Sustainable air freight is getting a boost at Brussels Airport as DHL Express and Shell have signed a one-year deal for the delivery of SAF.

The deal will see Shell supply DHL Express, operating out of Brussels Airport, with 25 kt of SAF.

It supports the logistics leader’s ambition to offer its customers lower-emission air transportation services, with an expected reduction in carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) of 80 kt compared to fossil jet fuel.