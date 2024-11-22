Why DHL Express and Shell Have Signed Air Freight Deal
Sustainable air freight is getting a boost at Brussels Airport as DHL Express and Shell have signed a one-year deal for the delivery of SAF.
The deal will see Shell supply DHL Express, operating out of Brussels Airport, with 25 kt of SAF.
It supports the logistics leader’s ambition to offer its customers lower-emission air transportation services, with an expected reduction in carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) of 80 kt compared to fossil jet fuel.
The case for collaboration
A Shell spokesperson, writing on LinkedIn, said the deal highlights the need for sectors to work together for the planet.
The post said: “We are proud to deliver this new supply of SAF, helping DHL Express and its customers to achieve their net-zero goals.
“The deal highlights how important collaboration across sectors is in decarbonising air transport.
“We will continue to work closely with our industry players to build on this achievement and accelerate the development of SAF at scale.”
A DHL press release gave more detail about the deal and its expected outcomes.
It said:
- The 1-year deal includes the delivery of 25 kt SAF into Brussels via a pipeline to the airport
- The SAF used is certified according to ISCC’s voluntary certification system ‘ISCC Plus’
- It is expected to reduce GHG by 80 kt CO2e versus fossil jet-fuel
- It is produced in a fossil refinery by replacing fossil crude oil with renewable feedstocks (co-processed SAF)
- It will be used to offer DHL Express customers emission-reduced air transportation services via DHL GoGreen Plus.
SAF is the best current solution
Travis Cobb, EVP Global Network Operations and Aviation at DHL Express, said the company is delighted with the deal.
"Our customers benefit from our continuously increasing SAF coverage across different regions, now including our investment in SAF at Brussels Airport.
“Beside efficiency improvements, SAF is currently the most important way to reduce GHG emissions in air transport.
“Customers can actively contribute to making their supply chains more sustainable by using our GoGreen Plus service based on SAF.”
Shell Aviation President Raman Ojha said: "Our collaboration with DHL at Brussels Airport reflects a joint commitment to reduce emissions from air freight specifically, and across the entire aviation value chain.
“Working together not only complements their efforts but also helps advance our shared ambitions for a net-zero future.
“By supplying SAF, we are equipping the industry – and our customers – with low carbon solutions that will support the transition toward sustainable aviation.”
GoGreen Plus
DHL’s GoGreen Plus enables customers to reduce their Scope 3 emissions - the indirect GHG emissions generated in a company's value chain, including downstream transportation and distribution.
Unlike offsetting initiatives, DHL GoGreen Plus (insetting) reduces GHG emissions within the logistics sector.
DHL says it can “therefore be used by DHL customers for voluntary emissions reporting based on the book and claim approach”.
DHL has set itself the goal of reducing all logistics-related emissions to net zero by 2050.
GoGreen Plus is designed to contribute to the interim target of using 30% SAF for all air transportation by 2030.
