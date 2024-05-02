EY Survey: Are CEOs Making Sustainability their Priority?

CEOs are pushing sustainability and net zero up their list of priorities for the coming three years, according to EY’s latest CEO Outlook Pulse report.

The survey of 1,200 global executives and 300 institutional investors, which provides insights on boardroom agenda priorities, says the number of CEOs targeting net zero efforts has risen year-on-year.

But the same cannot be said for institutional investors, with 35% saying sustainability is a lower priority for their portfolios than it was 12 months ago.

It is still mainly about the money

The report finds that CEOs are “feeling more hopeful about their immediate prospects and the actions they need to take now to create capital for investment in future growth”.

Sixty percent of the CEOs surveyed say they are more optimistic about their companies’ revenue growth, with 65% feeling more positive about their business’s profitability.

But in a challenging market, it says there remains a focus on short-term returns.

Respondents say that longer-term ambitions around decarbonisation and the creation of new revenue streams could be attained faster by engaging more effectively with institutional investors and government.