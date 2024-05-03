KPMG Report: Is it Time to Make Biodiversity an Asset Class?

KPMG is making the case for scaling up business investment in nature by making biodiversity officially an asset class.

In a report called The Investment Case for Nature, it says the current annual global spend on biodiversity is US$166bn – one sixth the amount required per year by 2030.

It calls for work to create incentives – including making biodiversity a separate asset class – and to harness data and tech.

What does ‘biodiversity as an asset class’ mean?

The report, led by Sarah Nelson, KPMG Global Coordinator, Nature & Biodiversity, says: “It involves recognising and valuing biodiversity and ecosystem services in a way that enables them to be traded or invested in, similar to traditional financial assets.

“It can help to mobilise and make biodiversity investments more visible.

“However, transparency of accurate and complete information to investors and issuers will be key to avoiding information asymmetries.”