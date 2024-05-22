Top 10: Sustainable Cities

When it comes to carbon-reduction, integration and partnership are crucial.

Working in isolation will not save the planet. Which is why, increasingly, cities of all sizes are seen as a single organism, with every individual action affecting the entire body.

Sustainable Cities is a mindset that encapsulates these ideas. And the Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index further broadens the view by ranking cities against their rivals.

The cities are ranked according to 12 measures:

1 – Scope 1 GHG emissions

2 – Consumption-based emissions

3 – Particulate air pollution

4 – Open public space

5 – Water access

6 – Water consumption

7 – Road infrastructure efficiency

8 – Sustainable transport mode share

9 – Automobile dependence

10 – Solid waste generated

11 – Climate change resilience

12 – Renewable energy policy.

This year’s Top 10, in reverse order, is: