Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Henkel’s CSO Keynote

Opening Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Ulrike Sapiro, Chief Sustainability Officer at Henkel began her keynote with honour and excitement at being the first to speak at the event.

"I'm super excited and very honoured to be trusted with kicking off these two very intense content-packed days that we'll have on sustainability – in particular Net zero,” said Ulrike.

Current climate challenges

Emphasising the importance of collective discussion and sharing to be successful in addressing urgent climate action, Ulrike starts by discussing the current climate challenges organisations face today.

Key discussion points included the need for urgent action coupled with concerns centred around societal and political obstacles – including populism and geopolitical insecurities hindering global solutions.

"There is no option but to keep going to be persistent and to actually work on this because there is no option to give up,” said Ulrike.