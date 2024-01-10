AWS Thomas Blood: cloud accelerating sustainability progress

With the AWS cloud powering businesses across the globe, Thomas Blood discusses how their technology is allowing sustainability leaders to think bigger, solve problems and scale their ideas faster than ever before.

The emergence of sustainability as a critical business focus has evolved rapidly in the last decade, and from his position, Blood has seen that change first-hand in the last five years. “It became a topic that the CEOs cared about and all of a sudden it became a top 10 issue. It has become a boardroom conversation to say, ‘what's our responsibility? How can we help? What can we do differently?’ And that is just such a game changer.”

“I love this question of what would you do if you had no constraints? It changes your thinking. If I have no constraints, and I just look at what's theoretically possible, not even theoretically just what do I want to accomplish?” he says





